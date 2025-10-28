South Korea's president faces high-stakes diplomacy at APEC summit

SEOUL: South Korea’s new president will host leaders from 20 countries for the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, where the American and Chinese leaders are set to hold a high-stakes meeting on the sidelines.

The two-day annual APEC summit, which opens in Gyeongju on Friday, is likely to test Lee Jae Myung's diplomatic abilities as he faces tough foreign policy challenges.

Lee, in office less than five months, seeks to get along with friends and rivals alike with his self-proclaimed “pragmatic diplomacy."

But prospects for greater cooperation with Washington and Tokyo are in doubt due to Trump’s tariff war and the election of a new ultraconservative leader in Japan. Tensions with North Korea remain high after Pyongyang snubbed Lee’s overture and bolstered ties with Russia and China instead.

In Gyeongju, Lee is expected to hold one-on-one meetings with US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and new Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, while presiding over APEC events.

Experts say the summit may offer positive optics for Lee, but it doesn't guarantee long-term diplomatic success.

A joint declaration and US-China tensions

This year’s APEC summit, the first in South Korea in 20 years, is overshadowed by Thursday's Trump-Xi meeting, whose results are expected to have a major impact on the global economy.

Trump will likely skip APEC’s main conference, but experts say Lee could still align with other countries to promote free trade and multilateralism.

South Korean officials say they've been holding ministerial-level communications with other countries to prod all 21 to issue a joint declaration at the end of the summit in an effort not to repeat the failure to reach one in 2018 in Papua New Guinea due to US-China discord over trade.

“Of course, there are some lingering issues, but many have been resolved. We're making efforts toward the adoption of a ‘Gyeongju Declaration’ and acting as a mediator between the US and China," South Korea’s national security director Wi Sung-lac told local broadcaster KBS on Sunday.