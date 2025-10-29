Bangladesh-Pakistan ties in spotlight after Yunus gifts book featuring 'controversial map' to Pakistani general

The gift of a coffee table book by Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus to the visiting Pakistan’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee chief, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza in Dhaka on Saturday has triggered a fresh controversy.

The book, Art of Triumph: Graffiti of Bangladesh's New Dawn, features a cover image that some netizens claimed resembled a map showing parts of India as belonging to Bangladesh. However, some Bangladeshi X users insist it is a symbolic representation of the national flag.

Regardless, the episode coincides with growing engagement between Dhaka and Islamabad, signaling a possible warming of ties after years of strained relations.

The meeting between Yunus and Mirza covered trade, investment, and defence cooperation. Analysts note that General Mirza is the highest-ranking Pakistani military official to visit Bangladesh since the two countries began rebuilding diplomatic and military channels. This development comes at a time when India has been a key security and economic partner for Dhaka.

According to the X handle of the Chief Adviser, the visiting Chairman of Pakistan’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, paid a courtesy call on Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna late Saturday. During the meeting, they discussed a wide range of issues concerning Bangladesh–Pakistan relations, including growing importance of bilateral trade, investment, and defence cooperation.

Emphasising the shared historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties between the two countries, General Mirza expressed Pakistan’s desire to strengthen cooperation in multiple sectors. He noted the vast potential for expanding trade, connectivity, and investment between Bangladesh and Pakistan.