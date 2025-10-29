Can obliterate Afghan Taliban, push them back to caves: Pakistan's defence minister Asif after peace talks fail

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday threatened to "obliterate" the Afghan Taliban and push them back to the caves in case of any future terror attack in his country, as ties between the two neighbours hit rock bottom after peace talks failed.

Asif issued the warning on social media soon after the four-day peace talks in Istanbul failed to yield any result regarding Pakistan's main demand that the Taliban should take action against militants using Afghanistan's soil for militancy in Pakistan.

Asif said that on the request of brotherly countries, Pakistan indulged in talks to give peace a chance, but "venomous statements" by certain Afghan officials clearly reflect the devious and splintered mindset of the Taliban regime.

"Let me assure them that Pakistan does not require to employ even a fraction of its full arsenal to completely obliterate the Taliban regime and push them back to the caves for hiding. If they wish so, the repeat of the scenes of their rout at Tora Bora with their tails between the legs would surely be a spectacle to watch for the people of the region," he said on X.

He said that the warmongers amongst the Taliban regime, who have vested interests in the continuation of instability in the region, should know that they have probably misread Pakistan's resolve and courage.

Asif said if the Taliban regime wants to fight, "The world will INSHAALLAH (God willing) see that their threats are only performative circus!"

"We have borne your treachery and mockery for too long, but no more. Any terrorist attack or any suicide bombing inside Pakistan shall give you the bitter taste of such misadventures. Be rest assured and test our resolve and capabilities, if you wish so, at your own peril and doom," he said.