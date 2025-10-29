Pakistan says peace talks with Afghanistan 'failed'

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said Wednesday negotiations for a lasting truce with Afghanistan had "failed to bring about a workable solution", warning it would take steps to protect its people.

"Regrettably, the Afghan side gave no assurances, kept deviating from the core issue and resorted to blame game, deflection and ruses," Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on X after four days of talks in Istanbul, brokered by Qatar and Turkey.

"The dialogue thus failed to bring about any workable solution."

The Istanbul talks aimed to secure peace after the South Asian neigbours' deadliest border clashes in years, which erupted following explosions in Kabul on October 9 that the Taliban authorities blamed on Pakistan.