Pakistan says peace talks with Afghanistan 'failed'

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said Wednesday negotiations for a lasting truce with Afghanistan had "failed to bring about a workable solution", warning it would take steps to protect its people.
"Regrettably, the Afghan side gave no assurances, kept deviating from the core issue and resorted to blame game, deflection and ruses," Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on X after four days of talks in Istanbul, brokered by Qatar and Turkey.
"The dialogue thus failed to bring about any workable solution."
The Istanbul talks aimed to secure peace after the South Asian neigbours' deadliest border clashes in years, which erupted following explosions in Kabul on October 9 that the Taliban authorities blamed on Pakistan.
Relations between the one-time allies have soured in recent years over accusations from Islamabad that Afghanistan harbours militant groups which stage attacks in Pakistan.
After an initial 48-hour ceasefire lapsed, a second truce emerged on October 19 following talks in Doha.
Tarar said Pakistan engaged with Afghanistan in the spirit of peace, but accused Kabul of "unabated support to anti-Pakistan terrorists".
"We will continue to take all possible measures necessary to protect our people from the menace of terrorism," Tarar added, vowing to "decimate the terrorists, their sanctuaries, their abetters and supporters".
There was no immediate comment from Afghanistan.