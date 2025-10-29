South Korea gifts Trump replica of ancient golden crown symbolising peace and prosperity

GYEONGJU: US President Donald Trump may be facing "no kings" protests back home, but in South Korea officials had the perfect gift for the monarch-loving magnate -- a replica golden crown.

Trump met South Korean counterpart Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday, part of a visit in which he is expected to hold tense trade talks with China's Xi Jinping.

And capping a lavish welcome ceremony in the historic capital Gyeongju, Trump was presented with a replica of a crown worn by the kings of Silla, the dynasty that ruled from 57 BC to 935 AD.

The gift was a replica of "the largest and most extravagant of the existing gold crowns" from the Silla period, Trump was told.

It represented "the divine connection between heavenly and earthly leadership".

Seoul's presidential office said the headgear symbolises "peace, coexistence, and shared prosperity on the peninsula -- values that mirror the Silla dynasty's long era of stability".

Trump has made no secret of his love of monarchies the world over.

Americans rallied across the country this month in opposition to what organisers call Trump's "king-like" presidency and erosion of democratic norms in the United States.

Trump mocked the rallies on social media, sharing AI-generated posts showing himself wearing a crown while flying a fighter jet emblazoned with the words "King Trump" dumping faeces on protesters.

The US leader was also presented in South Korea with the Grand Order of Mugunghwa -- the country's highest decoration.

The medal had a laurel leaf design that symbolises prosperity and it was given "in anticipation of the peace and prosperity you will bring to the Korean peninsula", Trump was told.

"It's a great honour," the US president said. "I'd like to wear it right now."