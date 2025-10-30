Developing nations require adaptation funds over USD 310 billion per year by 2035, warns UNEP report

NEW DELHI: Developing countries need substantial adaptation funds, amounting to over US$310 billion per year by 2035, according to a report from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

In the lead-up to COP30, UNEP urged nations to increase adaptation funding from the current US$26 billion to US$310 billion annually by 2035. This funding is crucial for developing countries to mitigate the impacts of climate change and implement essential adaptation actions, primarily focusing on biodiversity, agriculture, water, and infrastructure.

The Adaptation Gap Report 2025: Running on Empty highlights that the financial needs for adaptation in developing countries are twelve times greater than current international public adaptation finance flows. The report indicates that by 2035, the estimated financial requirement for adaptation could rise to US$365 billion if based on extrapolated needs outlined in Nationally Determined Contributions and National Adaptation Plans. These estimates reflect 2023 values and do not account for inflation.

In 2023, international public adaptation finance allocated to developing countries was US$26 billion, a decrease from US$28 billion the previous year. This signifies an adaptation finance gap of between US$284 billion and US$339 billion annually—12 to 14 times the current funding levels. A previous estimate for adaptation finance needs in 2030 was between US$194 billion and US$366 billion.

The report warns that if financing trends do not improve swiftly, the goal outlined in the Glasgow Climate Pact to double international public adaptation finance from 2019 levels - approximately US$40 billion by 2025- will remain unattainable.