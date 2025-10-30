Putin says Russia's nuclear-armed underwater drone was tested successfully

MOSCOW: Russia has conducted a successful test of a new atomic-powered and nuclear-capable underwater drone, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday, declaring that the new weapon can't be intercepted.

Putin's statement, which comes three days after he praised a successful test of a new nuclear-powered cruise missile, appears to be another message to US President Donald Trump that Russia is standing firm in its maximalist demands on Ukraine.

Speaking at a meeting with soldiers wounded in Ukraine, Putin said the Poseidon drone was tested while running on nuclear power for the first time Tuesday, describing it as unmatched in speed and depth.

He said the nuclear reactor that powers Poseidon is “100 times smaller” than those on submarines, and the power of its nuclear warhead is “significantly higher than that of our most advanced Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile.”

Putin first mentioned the underwater nuclear-powered drone in his 2018 state-of-the-nation address along with other prospective weapons. Russian media reported that Poseidon was designed to explode near coastlines and unleash a powerful radioactive tsunami.

Putin said that during Tuesday's test, Poseidon traveled on nuclear power for the first time. He didn't say where the trials were conducted or give any other details. “For the first time, we managed not only to launch it from its carrier submarine ... but also to activate its nuclear power unit, allowing the vehicle to operate for a certain period of time," Putin said.

“In terms of speed and operating depth, there is nothing like this unmanned vehicle anywhere in the world, and it’s unlikely that anything similar will appear in the near future. And there is no way to intercept it."

Russian media reports said the Poseidon is designed to travel at a speed of up to 200 kph (124 mph) significantly faster than any existing torpedoes or warships. With nuclear power giving it unlimited range, the drone’s speed and depth make it hard for an enemy to locate.