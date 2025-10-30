Tariffs, computer chips and soybeans: Takeaways from Trump's 'amazing' meeting with China's Xi

US President Donald Trump said he had an “amazing” meeting Thursday with China’s top leader Xi Jinping that produced very important decisions.

Trump met with Xi on the sidelines of Pacific Rim summit gatherings in South Korea, where the two leaders agreed to dial back some of their trade measures and work together to resolve others. The one hour and 40 minutes meeting's agenda appears not to have touched on some perennial problems such as tensions over the self-governed island of Taiwan.

But Trump said China had agreed to buy large quantities of American farm products and to ensure steady supplies of rare earths elements used in many industries.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the meeting, based on comments by Trump and US and Chinese officials.

Rolling back tariffs

Trump told reporters while heading home on Air Force One that he had agreed to cut to 10% his 20% tariff increase imposed over China's role in producing fentanyl and chemicals used to make it.

China confirmed that will take average tariffs on Chinese goods the US imports to 47% from 57%. The two sides agreed to continue to work on cracking down on illicit flows of the drug into the US.

Other tariff increases remain in place, but for now, the two sides have extended a truce on even steeper tariff increases that began in May when Trump and Xi agreed to pause those to allow time to work on a framework for resolving trade tensions.

Sales of computer chips to China

Trump said he discussed US sales of computer chips to China.

Trump and former President Joe Biden had imposed restrictions on access to the most advanced chips such as those used for artificial intelligence.

China will speak with Silicon Valley chipmaker Nvidia about purchasing their computer chips, he said. That won't include its next-generation Blackwell AI chip, he said, “but a lot of the chips.”

“We make great chips,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

“Nvidia’s the leader.”