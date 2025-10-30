Trump, Xi to meet in South Korea in bid to stabilise US-China ties after months of trade tension

BUSAN: President Donald Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday in a high-stakes effort to stabilise relations between the world’s two largest economies after months of escalating trade tensions.

Trump’s renewed tariff offensive since returning to the White House for a second term — and Beijing’s retaliatory curbs on rare earth exports — have lent the meeting fresh urgency. Both sides recognise that a prolonged standoff could imperil the global economy and hurt their own growth prospects.

In the days leading up to the meeting, U.S. officials have signaled that Trump does not intend to make good on a recent threat to impose an additional 100% import tax on Chinese goods — and China has shown signs it is willing to relax its export controls on rare earths and also buy soybeans from America.

Trump went further aboard Air Force One on his way to South Korea, telling reporters he may reduce tariffs that he placed on China earlier this year related to its role in making fentanyl.

"I expect to be lowering that because I believe that they're going to help us with the fentanyl situation," Trump said, later adding, "The relationship with China is very good."

The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. in Busan, South Korea, about 76 km south of Gyeongju, the main venue of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.