Trump's order on US nuclear testing: What we know

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has ignited a firestorm of controversy and confusion with his announcement that the United States will begin nuclear weapons testing.

It's unclear whether he was referring to testing weapons systems -- which the United States already does -- or actually conducting nuclear explosions, which only US arch-foe North Korea has carried out in the 21st century.

Below, AFP examines what Trump has said, the state of current US testing, and what it would take to resume explosive tests.

What Trump said

Trump said in a social media post that he had instructed the Defense Department "to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis" with Russia and China.

However, neither of those countries are confirmed to have carried out recent explosive testing, and it is the Department of Energy that is responsible for the US nuclear stockpile.

The president subsequently told journalists on Air Force One that "they seem to all be doing nuclear testing," and that "we halted it many years ago but with others doing testing I think it is appropriate we do also."

He offered no details on the nature of the testing he had ordered.