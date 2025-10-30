US ends automatic work permit extensions for certain immigrants: What does it mean for Indians?

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has ended the automatic extension of Employment Authorisation Documents (EADs) for immigrants who file renewal applications, effective for submissions made on or after October 30, 2025.

The change, issued as an interim final rule through the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), marks a shift from the earlier policy that automatically granted 180-day extensions while renewal requests were pending.

The new rule will impact non-citizens whose EADs are based on categories such as asylum status, adjustment of status, or dependents of H-1B (H-4) or L-1 (L-2) visa holders — provided those categories were previously eligible for automatic extensions. This could particularly affect Indian dependents of H-1B or L-1 visa holders, many of whom rely on EADs to maintain their employment.

According to DHS, the move is intended to tighten background screening and vetting before employment authorisations are renewed.

“With this rule, DHS prioritizes the proper screening and vetting of aliens before extending the validity of their employment authorizations,” the department said in an official statement.

Ending automatic extensions of EADs results in more frequent vetting of aliens who apply for employment authorization to work in the United States, the DHS added.

The department has advised applicants to file renewal applications up to 180 days before their current EAD expires to avoid lapses in work authorisation, warning that delays could result in temporary job interruptions. However, EADs that were automatically extended before 30 October 30, 2025 will remain valid until their extended expiration date.

USCIS has urged timely renewals to prevent disruptions as the new vetting process takes effect.