US VP Vance says he hopes Hindu-raised wife Usha will 'one day be moved' to embrace Christianity

US Vice President JD Vance has said he hopes his wife, Usha Vance, who was raised in a Hindu household, will one day “be moved” by the Catholic Church and embrace Christianity.

Speaking at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi on Wednesday, Vance said, “Most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church. Do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved by in church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way.”

The remark came in response to a question from an Indian-origin woman about how he and his wife manage their “intercultural household.”

Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019 after being raised Protestant and spending years as an agnostic, said his wife’s faith “doesn’t cause a problem” for him. “If she doesn’t, then God says everybody has free will, and so that doesn’t cause a problem for me,” he said, adding that faith was something “you work out with your family and the person you love.”