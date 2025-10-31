Colombian president struggles to get paid after US sanctions, says lawyer

BOGOTA: Colombian President Gustavo Petro is struggling to access his salary after being hit with US sanctions, his lawyer told AFP on Thursday.

Petro, his wife, one of his sons, and his interior minister were recently added to the US Treasury's blacklist by President Donald Trump. The White House accuses Petro of failing to fight drug trafficking.

The sanctions freeze their assets in the United States and block them from doing business with US-linked firms.

"They've had their credit cards and bank accounts frozen," said Daniel Kovalik, Petro's lawyer. "Even getting paid as public officials is now difficult."

A US-affiliated fuel company also refused to refuel the presidential plane in Spain, he added. Petro's monthly salary is not made public.

Kovalik suggested that negotiations could resolve the situation. "You bring a case and a lot of times it would be solved through negotiations or diplomacy," he said. "It would be through intermediaries. We are working on that."