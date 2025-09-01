All about range of new weapons expected at Beijing military parade on September 3

BEIJING: China will showcase a range of new weapons during a vast military parade on Wednesday, in a show of strength that is being seen as a challenge to US military dominance.

Military experts have been analysing social media photos and footage from several recent rehearsals, which have shown anti-ship missiles, cutting-edge underwater drones, anti-missile systems, and more tech that could pass by Beijing's Tiananmen Square on September 3.

While officials have kept secret the list of hardware to be displayed in front of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin and other world leaders, many military enthusiasts have already spotted significant new systems, including what is rumoured to be a gigantic laser weapon.

The military has said all the equipment presented is domestically produced and "in active duty".

'Eagles' to counter US ships

Four new anti-ship missiles several metres long have been seen: the YJ-15, YJ-17, YJ-19, and YJ-20. "YJ" is short for "Ying Ji", which means "eagle attack" in Chinese.

These missiles can be launched from ships or aircraft and are designed to inflict critical damage on large vessels. The YJ-17, YJ-19, and YJ-20 models could be hypersonic, meaning they can fly at least five times the speed of sound.

"China must develop powerful anti-ship and anti-aircraft carrier capabilities to prevent the United States from posing a serious threat to China's national security," Song Zhongping, a military commentator and former Chinese army instructor, told AFP, referring to tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.

Underwater drones

Two new, extra-large torpedo-shaped unmanned underwater vehicles have been spotted during the rehearsals.

The first, labelled "AJX002", is 18 to 20 metres (59-66 feet) long, according to the website Naval News. The second was hidden under a tarpaulin.