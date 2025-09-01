Helicopter crashes in PoK's Gilgit-Baltistan; at least five crew members killed

ISLAMABAD: At least five crew members, including two pilots, died on Monday when the helicopter they were flying crashed in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir's Gilgit-Baltistan, officials said.

The aircraft crashed in the Chilas area of Diamer district, Gilgit-Baltistan government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq said in a statement.

One of our helicopters has crashed in Thor, Chilas, he said, adding the crew included two pilots and three technical staff.

Diamer Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Hameed, in a statement, said five casualties occurred due to the crash.

The helicopter was conducting a test landing on a newly-proposed helipad, he added.

The exact reason for the crash was not known. It is the second crash in recent weeks after a helicopter of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government crashed last month.