Jair Bolsonaro trial: Brazilian political right in turmoil with verdict due any time

BRASILIA: Brazil's political right is united in its defense of firebrand ex-president JairBolsonaro. If he is convicted in the coming days for an alleged coup attempt, however, the unity of his once-powerful movement is far from certain, with elections due next year.

The former army captain is accused of conspiring to stay in power after his electoral defeat to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 2022.

A conviction in court -- with a verdict due any time from Tuesday -- could send the 70-year-old to prison, perhaps for the rest of his life.

Throughout his legal woes, right-wing allies have rallied to Bolsonaro's cause, including calling for protests on September 7.