Modi, Putin sharpen strategic bond amid Trump tariffs, Ukraine push

NEW DELHI: In a strong display of personal rapport and strategic alignment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a bilateral meeting on Monday amid US pressure over India’s Russian oil imports and growing international calls for an end to the war in Ukraine, with Modi expressing support for recent peace efforts and urging all sides to move forward constructively.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, where Modi and Putin walked hand-in-hand toward Chinese President Xi Jinping in a striking image of diplomacy in an increasingly polarised and ready-to-realign global order. Calling each other “dear friend,” Modi and Putin held their one-on-one conversation inside the Russian leader’s armoured Aurus limousine, a rare gesture reserved for chosen friends and trusted allies. “Even in the most difficult situations, India and Russia have always walked shoulder to shoulder,” Modi said, and added that close relations between the two countries are significant for global peace, stability and prosperity, reaffirming New Delhi’s commitment to the decades-old Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.