At least 610 people killed in 6.0 magnitude earthquake in eastern Afghanistan,1300 injured

KABUL: Afghanistan's Interior Ministry said the earthquake in eastern Afghanistan killed at least 610 people and injured 1,300 people. The deaths and injuries are expected to increase as search and rescue teams reached the area.

The quake late Sunday hit a series of towns in the province of Kunar, near the city of Jalalabad in neighboring Nangahar province. The 6.0 magnitude at 11:47 p.m. was centered 27 kilometers (17 miles) east-northeast of the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, the U.S. Geological Survey said. It was just 8 kilometers (5 miles) deep. Shallower quakes tend to cause more damage.

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Matin Qani confirmed the casualty figures to the Associated Press, saying the late-night quake killed 610 people and injured 1,300 in Kunar. Many houses were destroyed.

In Nangarhar, a dozen people died and hundreds were injured, said Qani.

“Rescue operations are still underway there, and several villages have been completely destroyed. The figures for martyrs and injured are changing. Medical teams from Kunar, Nangarhar and the capital Kabul have arrived in the area,” said Sharafat Zaman, a spokesman for the ministry of public health.

He said many areas had not been able to report casualties figures and that “the numbers were expected to change” as death and injuries are reported.