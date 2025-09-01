Yemen's Houthis target ship in Red Sea with missile, crew safe

UKMTO, which monitors the region, said the ship's crew "witnessed a splash in close proximity to their vessel from an unknown projectile and heard a loud bang."

"All crew are safe and the vessel continues on its voyage."

The Houthis announced on Saturday that their prime minister, Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahawi, and other officials were killed in an Israeli air strike two days earlier.

On Sunday, they raided United Nations premises and detained at least 11 workers. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for their "immediate and unconditional release".

The Huthis had already been holding 23 UN personnel, some since 2021 and 2023, the UN's Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg said.

The Huthis claimed arrests made in June 2024 included "an American-Israeli spy network" operating under the cover of humanitarian organisations -- allegations emphatically rejected by the UN.