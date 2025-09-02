Afghanistan quake death toll rises to 1,400 as search for survivors continues in mountainous region

JALALABAD: Rescue teams continued to scour Afghanistan's mountainous east for survivors on Tuesday as the death toll from a strong earthquake rose to 1,400 with 3,000 people injured, an official said.

"The injured are being evacuated, so these figures may change significantly," Yousaf Hammad, a spokesman for Afghanistan's National Disaster Management Authority, told The Associated Press.

The earthquake caused landslides in some areas, blocking roads, but they have been reopened, and the remaining roads will be reopened to allow access to areas that were difficult to reach.

The 6.0 magnitude quake struck late Sunday night in several provinces, flattening villages and leaving people trapped under the rubble of homes constructed mostly of mud bricks and wood and unable to withstand the shock.

The majority of casualties were in Kunar province, where many people live in steep river valleys separated by high mountains.

Helicopters are being used to evacuate the injured to hospital, and aid agencies said their teams were making journeys on foot to reach the most isolated areas because of the rough terrain and ruined roads.