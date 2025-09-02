Australia to tackle deepfake nudes, online stalking

SYDNEY: Australia said Tuesday it will oblige tech giants to prevent online tools being used to create AI-generated nude images or stalk people without detection.

The government will work with industry on developing new legislation against the "abhorrent technologies", it said in a statement, without providing a timeline.

"There is no place for apps and technologies that are used solely to abuse, humiliate and harm people, especially our children," Communications Minister Anika Wells said.

"Nudify" apps -- artificial intelligence tools that digitally strip off clothing -- have exploded online, sparking warnings that so-called sextortion scams targeting children are surging.

The government will use "every lever" to restrict access to "nudify" and stalking apps, placing the onus on tech companies to block them, Wells said.

"While this move won't eliminate the problem of abusive technology in one fell swoop, alongside existing laws and our world-leading online safety reforms, it will make a real difference in protecting Australians," she added.

The proliferation of AI tools has led to new forms of abuse impacting children, including pornography scandals at universities and schools worldwide, where teenagers create sexualized images of their classmates.

A recent Save the Children survey found that one in five young people in Spain have been victims of deepfake nudes, with those images shared online without their consent.

Any new legislation will aim to ensure that legitimate and consent-based artificial intelligence and online tracking services are not inadvertently impacted, the government said.