India, US will get this 'solved', says Treasury Secretary Bessent; calls SCO 'performative'

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON: Amid tensions between India and the US, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said at the end of the day, the "two great countries will get this solved", adding that Delhi's values are much closer to "ours and to China's than to Russia's."

Bessent, in an interview with Fox News, also termed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) as being "largely performative."

His remarks came after the annual summit of the SCO took place in the Chinese port city of Tianjin on Sunday and Monday.

"This is a longstanding meeting, it's called the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and I think it's largely performative," Bessent said Monday.

"I think at the end of the day, India is the most populous democracy in the world. Their values are much closer to ours and to China's than to Russia's."

"I think at the end of the day, two great countries (India and the US) will get this solved. But the Indians have not been great actors in terms of buying Russian oil and then reselling it, financing the Russian war effort in Ukraine," he claimed.

India has defended its purchase of Russian crude oil, maintaining that its energy procurement is driven by national interest and market dynamics.

The Treasury Secretary also noted the slow progress in US-India trade talks as an additional factor for the White House's move to raise tariffs, according to Fox News.