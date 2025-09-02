Israel kills 31 Palestinians in intensified attacks as world's leading experts declare genocide in Gaza

Israel on Monday killed at least 31 Palestinians as the military ramped up its attacks on Gaza City, with plans for the complete occupation of Gaza.
“Another merciless night in Gaza City,” said Saeed Abu Elaish, a Jabaliya-born medic sheltering in the northwestern side of the city.
Airstrikes and artillery shelling have echoed through Gaza City since Israel intensified its genocidal operations in the densely populated area of the enclave last week. On the city’s outskirts and in the Jabaliya refugee camp, residents have observed explosive-laden robots demolishing buildings.
Israel's recent attacks have concentrated on the northern, southern, and south-eastern outskirts of the city, levelling almost every standing building in their path.
Palestinians have described the impact from the relentless attacks as "similar to that of an earthquake."
"We feel that the type of missiles used this time are more powerful and fierce,” Reham Abu al-Beidh, a resident of Abu Iskandar neighbourhood in the north of the city, was quotes as saying by the Middle East Eye.
“The sound of the explosions is more terrifying, and their destructive power is greater,” he said.
Meanwhile, the world's leading association of genocide scholars has declared that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.
A resolution passed by the International Association of Genocide Scholars (IAGS) stated that Israel's operations in Gaza --that has so far killed at least 63,459 Palestinians, more than half being women and children-- meet the legal definition laid out in the UN convention on genocide.
Out of the IAGS, which has around 500 members worldwide, including several Holocaust experts, 28% participated in the vote, and 86% of those who voted supported the resolution.
"People who are experts in the study of genocide can see this situation for what it is," Melanie O’Brien, the organization’s president and a professor of international law at the University of Western Australia, told The Associated Press.
The UN convention cited by the association defines genocide as crimes committed “with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group."
In a summary of Israeli policies and actions, the IAGS resolution noted the widespread attacks on Gaza's healthcare facilities and educational institutions. Over a thousand healthcare workers and aid workers have been killed by Israel in Gaza, mostly in targeted attacks. It has also targeted and killed over 270 journalists.
The resolution also highlighted the 50,000 children killed or injured by Israel, stressing that it impacts the ability of Palestinians in Gaza to survive as a group and regenerate. The resolution also pointed out the support among Israeli leaders for the forced expulsion of all Palestinians from Gaza, in addition to Israel's complete destruction of housing facilities in the territory.
The IAGS noted the statements by Israeli leaders dehumanising Palestinians in Gaza, calling them enemies and vowing to "flatten Gaza" and turn it into "hell."
It called on Israel to halt “deliberate attacks on civilians, including children; starvation; deprivation of humanitarian aid, water, fuel, and other essentials; sexual and reproductive violence; and forced displacement."
Several rights organisations, including two Israeli groups — B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel have earlier declared that Israel is ciommitting a genocide in Gaza.
Israel is currently facing a case at the UN's top court, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), where it is already accused of genocide in Gaza. The International Criminal Court (ICC) has also issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity.