Israel kills 31 Palestinians in intensified attacks as world's leading experts declare genocide in Gaza

Israel on Monday killed at least 31 Palestinians as the military ramped up its attacks on Gaza City, with plans for the complete occupation of Gaza.

“Another merciless night in Gaza City,” said Saeed Abu Elaish, a Jabaliya-born medic sheltering in the northwestern side of the city.

Airstrikes and artillery shelling have echoed through Gaza City since Israel intensified its genocidal operations in the densely populated area of the enclave last week. On the city’s outskirts and in the Jabaliya refugee camp, residents have observed explosive-laden robots demolishing buildings.

Israel's recent attacks have concentrated on the northern, southern, and south-eastern outskirts of the city, levelling almost every standing building in their path.

Palestinians have described the impact from the relentless attacks as "similar to that of an earthquake."

"We feel that the type of missiles used this time are more powerful and fierce,” Reham Abu al-Beidh, a resident of Abu Iskandar neighbourhood in the north of the city, was quotes as saying by the Middle East Eye.

“The sound of the explosions is more terrifying, and their destructive power is greater,” he said.

Meanwhile, the world's leading association of genocide scholars has declared that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

A resolution passed by the International Association of Genocide Scholars (IAGS) stated that Israel's operations in Gaza --that has so far killed at least 63,459 Palestinians, more than half being women and children-- meet the legal definition laid out in the UN convention on genocide.