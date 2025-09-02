Turkish President Tayyip says Putin, Zelensky 'not yet ready' for leaders’ meeting on Ukraine war

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan stated that he held talks on ways to end the Ukraine war with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China and with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over phone, but noted that both sides are “not yet ready” for a leaders’ meeting.

Erdogan, speaking to reporters on his return from China after meeting Putin and calling Zelenskyy, said recent talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Istanbul show the path to peace remains open.

He said Turkey supports “gradually raising the level of negotiations” to turn hopes for peace into concrete outcomes, but added that any initiative must eventually be addressed at the leaders’ level, for which conditions are not yet ready.

NATO member Turkey has kept channels open with both Moscow and Kyiv since Russia's 2022 invasion and has sought to mediate between them.

Earlier, the Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Turkey's mediation attempts around the Ukraine war at a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in China on Monday.