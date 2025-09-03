Acting Thai PM moves to dissolve parliament as Opposition group backs rival candidate Anutin

BANGKOK: Thailand's acting prime minister moved to dissolve parliament Wednesday, his party said, after the largest opposition group backed a rival candidate to lead the country.

The decision -- a potentially legally fraught one -- could see the kingdom hold fresh elections before the year's end, just two years after it last went to the polls in May 2023.

A power vacuum has consumed Thailand's top office since Friday, when prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was ousted by the Constitutional Court over an ethics breach.

Her Pheu Thai party -- still governing in a caretaker capacity -- had courted the power-broking opposition People's Party to back its new candidate for prime minister.