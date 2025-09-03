China displays its military strength in a parade on the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII

BEIJING: Chinese leader Xi Jinping, speaking before a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, said Wednesday that humanity today must choose between peace and war and between dialogue and confrontation.

Xi started a brief address by remembering the victims of the war and called for eradication of the roots of war to prevent history from repeating itself.

The parade began after he spoke with troops marching in rhythmic lockstep, their boots echoing off the pavement, for a review by Xi, who is also head of China's military as chairman of the Central Military Commission.

The parade will showcase missiles, modern fighter jets and other military might as China seeks to wield greater influence on the global stage. Some of the military hardware is on public view for the first time.