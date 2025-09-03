How Australia's anti-immigration rallies were amplified online by global far right

MELBOURNE: Over the weekend, rallies were staged across various Australian cities under the branding 'March for Australia'.

The rallies, which were attended by avowed neo-Nazis and elected politicians alike, called for an end to mass migration.

These protests are not unique to Australia.

Recently, the United Kingdom has seen its own wave of anti-migrant demonstrations in cities such as London, Bristol and Birmingham.

Despite claims by some that the Australian rallies were hijacked by the neo-Nazi National Socialist Network (NSN), they were deeply rooted in the far-right, white nationalist ideas of remigration and the Great Replacement theory.

An ABC investigation in the lead-up to the rallies found that remigration was listed on the organisers' website as a key reason for marching, before later being deleted.

Significantly, the March for Australia rallies also received high-profile, online support from far-right figures overseas, including Alex Jones, Tommy Robinson, Jack Posobiec and Elon Musk.