Judge rules Trump administration broke law in deploying National Guard soldiers to LA this summer

Ruling follows California lawsuit

California sued over the deployment of troops, saying it violates the Posse Comitatus Act, a 1878 law that prohibits military enforcement of domestic laws. Lawyers for the Trump administration argued the Posse Comitatus Act doesn’t apply because the troops were protecting federal officers, not enforcing laws, and that the president had the authority to call on the troops. Trump federalized members of the California National Guard under section 12406 of Title 10, which allows the president to call the guard into federal service when the country “is invaded,” when “there is a rebellion or danger of a rebellion against the authority of the Government,” or when the president is otherwise unable “to execute the laws of the United States.”

The deployment appeared to be the first time in decades that a state’s national guard was activated without a request from its governor, a significant escalation against those who have sought to hinder the administration’s mass deportation efforts.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in response, blocking off a major freeway and setting self-driving cars on fire as law enforcement used tear gas, rubber bullets and flash bangs to control the crowd.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement the court sided with democracy. “No president is a king — not even Trump — and no president can trample a state’s power to protect its people," he said.

Trump administration has talked of more deployments

Trump has pushed the bounds of typical military activity on domestic soil, including through the creation of militarized zones along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Asked by reporters Tuesday in the Oval Office about sending National Guard troops to Chicago, Trump said, “We’re going in,” but added, “I didn’t say when.”

“I have an obligation,” the president added. ”This isn’t a political thing.”

Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson have pushed back, saying crime has fallen in Chicago. They are planning to sue if Trump moves forward with the plan.

Ret. Army Lt. Col. Daniel Maurer, an associate professor at Ohio Northern University College of Law, said presidents have federalized the National Guard to address widespread unrest and to desegregate schools but the Trump administration’s example is “certainly the most aggressive use of the military domestically when the facts to support them are extremely weak.”