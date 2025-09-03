Six killed after unknown assailants ambush passenger vehicle in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: At least six people were killed after unknown assailants opened fire on a passenger vehicle in northwestern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, police said.

The vehicle was travelling from Daradar to Sadda when suspected militants ambushed it near Mahora in the lower Kurram district, bordering Afghanistan.

The attackers managed to flee after the attack, police said, adding that the victims have not yet been identified.

The bodies of the deceased have been transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital, police said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

On Tuesday, six soldiers and five terrorists were killed as security forces successfully thwarted a terror attack on the headquarters of a paramilitary force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army said.

The attack took place in Bannu district when the terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) attempted to breach the security of the Federal Constabulary (FC) headquarters by ramming an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall, the military's media wing said in a press statement.

Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorism since the TTP ended its ceasefire deal with the government in November 2022, vowing to increase attacks.