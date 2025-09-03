UN force in Lebanon slams Israeli drone attack on peacekeepers, calls it 'one of most serious attacks'

UNIFIL said the Israeli military had been informed in advance of its plans to carry out road clearance work near the de facto border southeast of the village of Marwahin.

It said endangering the lives of peacekeepers constituted a violation of the 2006 UN Security Council resolution that formed the basis of last year's ceasefire.

"Any actions endangering UN peacekeepers and assets, and interference with their mandated tasks are unacceptable and a serious violation of Resolution 1701 and international law," it said.

The UN Security Council voted last week for UN peacekeepers to leave Lebanon in 2027, allowing only one final extension of its mandate after pressure from Israel and its US ally to end the nearly 50-year-old force.

Israel hailed the upcoming termination of UNIFIL and urged the Lebanese government to exercise its authority throughout its territory after Israel's military devastated Iran-backed Hezbollah.

With the US administration dangling a veto threat, the Security Council voted unanimously for a resolution that will extend UNIFIL's mandate "a final time".