India, Singapore unveil economic roadmap including civil nuclear, defence cooperation amid global trade shifts

NEW DELHI: India and Singapore on Thursday unveiled a comprehensive economic roadmap aimed at deepening strategic cooperation across trade, civil nuclear energy, and defence ties, amid growing global trade uncertainties.

The announcement was made following wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong, who is on his maiden official visit to India. The leaders agreed to fast-track the review of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) and the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) in a time-bound manner to accelerate bilateral trade and economic integration.

“This decision will accelerate bilateral trade,"” Modi said, as both leaders unveiled a renewed roadmap to deepen strategic and economic ties. The move comes amid rising global protectionism, particularly the tariff-heavy trade regime under President Donald Trump, which has prompted India to diversify its export markets and reinforce regional partnerships.

Wong, on his first official visit to India since assuming office, underscored the importance of the partnership in current times.

“In a world marked by uncertainty and turbulence, the partnership between India and Singapore becomes even more important,” he said.

Modi echoed this sentiment, saying that the India-Singapore relationship now spans advanced manufacturing, green shipping, skilling, civil nuclear cooperation, and urban water management.