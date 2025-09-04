North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with Chinese leader Xi Jinping

BEIJING: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of festivities commemorating the end of World War II, state media reported Thursday.

Kim attended a Chinese military parade in Beijing a day earlier, alongside other foreign leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kim is making a rare trip outside North Korea.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that the two leaders would conduct in-depth exchanges of views on bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern.

He said that Kim’s attendance at the parade and the talks with Xi “carry great significance.”

The North Korean leader, who arrived in Beijing by train on Tuesday, was among 26 foreign leaders who watched the parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. It was the first time that he joined an event with a large group of world leaders since taking office in late 2011.

Kim, on his first visit to China in six years, brought his young daughter, adding to speculation that she's being primed as the country’s next leader.