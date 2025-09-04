Pakistan begins rebuilding Nur Khan Airbase months after India strike destroyed facility: Report

Reconstruction has begun at Pakistan’s Nur Khan Airbase nearly four months after an Indian strike caused extensive damage, India Today reported. Satellite imagery from US-based Maxar Technologies, captured on Wednesday, shows new wall sections and groundwork at the site, highlighting Islamabad’s efforts to restore the airbase’s operational capacity.

The airbase, which reportedly hosts the No. 12 VIP Squadron of the Pakistan Air Force, nicknamed the Burraqs, is responsible for transporting the country’s top leadership, including the Prime Minister, President, service chiefs, and cabinet ministers. Earlier this week, two of Pakistan’s VVIP jets- one reportedly carrying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and another with newly promoted Field Marshal Asim Munir, departed from Nur Khan and Lahore for the SCO summit in Tianjin, underscoring the airbase’s continued strategic role despite ongoing reconstruction.

Sharif’s Gulfstream G450 reportedly took off from Lahore, while Munir’s jet departed from Nur Khan Airbase. Just meters from the runway used by Munir’s aircraft, rebuilding was visible at a site heavily damaged during the Indian strike in May 2025, part of Operation Sindoor.

The reprot, citing a geo-intelligence researcher at Intel Lab, says that pre-strike satellite imagery had shown “specialised military trucks” at the targeted site, which were destroyed during the attacks. Analysts believe these vehicles could have functioned as Command and Control (C2) centres, integrating air and ground assets with communication systems.