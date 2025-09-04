Putin chides Trump for 'colonial-era' tactics against India, China

“When somebody tells you, they are going to punish you, you have to think about the leadership of those countries, those big countries, which have difficult periods of their history too, will react,” he noted, alluding to their historical struggles against colonial rule.

“You have to understand that if one of them shows weakness, his political career will be over, so that influences his behaviour,” Putin added, underlining the internal political stakes for leaders of such nations.

“The colonial era is over. They have to realise they cannot use this term when speaking with their partners,” he said, directly criticizing Trump’s approach and his apparent lack of understanding of the political and historical sensitivities of countries like India and China.

The remarks come in the wake of Trump’s trade measures against both countries. India was slapped with a 50% tariff on its purchase of Russian oil on key exports.