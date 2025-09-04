Putin says Trump not without 'sense of humour' after social media post

BEIJING: Russian President Vladimir Putin brushed off a social media post by his US counterpart Donald Trump on Wednesday that said he was conspiring with the leaders of North Korea and China against the United States.

Asked about the post at a news conference in Beijing, the Russian leader told journalists, "the President of the United States is not without a sense of humour."

"Over these four days, during negotiations of all kinds, both in formal and informal settings, no one has ever expressed any negative judgments on the current American administration," Putin said.

Putin arrived in China on Sunday for a four-day visit. He took part in a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, held extensive talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, as well as a number of bilateral meetings with other leaders, and attended a military parade marking 80 years since the end of World War II.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was also present at the parade. Kim and Putin held talks after the event.

Reacting to the meetings and talks, Trump posted in a social media message to Xi: "Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and (North Korean leader) Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America."

Putin also said everyone with whom he had spoken during his visit to China had "supported our meeting in Anchorage," and expressed their hope that negotiations would end Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Trump and Putin held talks on August 15 in Anchorage at Alaska.