Collateral consequences of Ukraine conflict, including fuel price, affecting Global South: India tells UNGA

UNITED NATIONS: India has voiced regret over the Ukraine conflict's collateral consequences, including prices of fuel, saying countries of the Global South have been left to fend for themselves, as Delhi underscored that diplomatic efforts hold the promise to end the war and bring lasting peace.

India continues to remain concerned over the situation in Ukraine.

We maintain that the loss of innocent lives is unacceptable, and no solution can be found on the battlefield, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, said Thursday.

Addressing the UN General Assembly debate on The situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine', Harish said India continues to "note with regret that the collateral consequences of the conflict, including prices of fuel, is affecting the world at large and particularly the countries of the Global South, which have been left to fend for themselves. From our perspective, it is critical that their voices are heard, and their legitimate concerns duly addressed".

Underscoring that the wholehearted participation and commitment of all stakeholders are critical for lasting peace, India told the UN General Assembly that it welcomes the "recent positive developments" in this direction.