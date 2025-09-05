Trump says will speak with Putin soon

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Thursday he would speak soon with Russia's Vladimir Putin, after his call earlier in the day with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders.

"I will be, yeah," Trump told a reporter asking if he would speak with the Russian leader in the near future, on the sidelines of a dinner with prominent US tech executives at the White House.

Trump's call with European leaders came after a summit in Paris aimed at firming up plans for security guarantees for Ukraine if or when there is a ceasefire.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that talks with Trump "can be organized very quickly if necessary" but rejected out of hand the idea of Western security guarantees for Kyiv.