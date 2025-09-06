Israel flattens Gaza City high-rise as it tells residents to flee

JERUSALEM: An Israeli strike flattened a high-rise in Gaza City on Saturday , the second in as many days after the military warned people to flee south to a "humanitarian zone" ahead of a planned offensive to capture the area.

Israel has been warning for weeks of a new assault on the territory's largest urban centre, without issuing a timeline.

It has stepped up air strikes in the area and operations on the city's outskirts despite calls to abandon the plan, which has sparked widespread fears it could worsen already-dire humanitarian conditions.

On Saturday, the military announced it struck a Gaza City high-rise, saying "Hamas terrorists installed intelligence gathering equipment and positioned observation posts in the building in order to monitor" Israeli troops, adding it had taken "measures to mitigate harm to civilians".

Witnesses identified the building as the Sussi residential tower and said it was destroyed, with video shared by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz showing the roughly 15-storey structure buckling to the ground in a cloud of dust and smoke.

"We're continuing," Katz said in the post, after having shared a video the previous day of another Gaza City high-rise being destroyed.

The military has said that in the coming days it will target structures deemed to be used by Hamas, particularly tall buildings.

It also issued an evacuation order for another high-rise on Saturday, warning of an imminent strike and telling people to leave to the south.

A military spokesperson had earlier called on residents to leave the city for Al-Mawasi, along the southern coast, where the army said humanitarian aid and medical care would be provided.

"Take this opportunity to move early to the (Al-Mawasi) humanitarian zone and join the thousands of people who have already gone there," spokesman Avichay Adraee said on social media.

Israel first declared Al-Mawasi a safe zone early in the war, but has carried out repeated strikes on it since, saying it targeted Hamas fighters hiding among civilians.

Gaza City residents said they believed it made little difference whether they stayed or fled.

"Some say we should evacuate, others say we should stay," said Abdel Nasser Mushtaha, 48, a resident of the city's Zeitun neighbourhood now sheltering in a tent in the Rimal area.

"But everywhere in Gaza there are bombings and deaths. For the past year-and-a-half, the worst bombings that caused massacres of civilians have been in Al-Mawasi, this so-called humanitarian zone," he added.

"It no longer makes any difference to us," said his daughter Samia Mushtaha, 20. "Wherever we go, death pursues us, whether by bombing or hunger."