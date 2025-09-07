After largely ignoring suffering in Gaza, Israeli media start to report on Palestinian hardships

TEL AVIV: The war in the Gaza Strip is starting to look different these days on the Israeli news.

For most of the past two years, television stations in Israel have paid little attention to suffering in Gaza, giving viewers a steady stream of stories about Israeli heroism, the agony of hostages’ families and the deaths of soldiers in combat.

But that is changing. In recent months, some Israeli stations have begun to share graphic images of malnourished children and a few deeply reported stories about the difficulties of daily life for Palestinians.

This subtle shift comes as Israel faces unprecedented global outrage over the ongoing war, and it reflects deep divisions over whether the military offensive should be halted, though the growing protests and the media coverage have had little effect on Israel’s policies.

"It’s not just truly caring about the situation in Gaza, but also from an Israeli perspective, are we acting correctly in a way that serves the aims of this war?" said Eran Amsalem, a communications professor at Israel’s Hebrew University.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has largely ignored a mass movement calling for an end to the war that is focused on returning the hostages. After the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas and two years of regional fighting, appeals on behalf of Palestinians have even less traction.