Japan PM decides to quit as opponents seek leadership election

TOKYO: Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Sunday he would step down after less than a year in power in which he lost his majority in both houses of parliament.

"I have decided to resign from the position of president of the Liberal Democratic Party," he said, referring to Japan's ruling party, which has governed almost uninterrupted for decades.

The decision comes less than a year after the 68-year-old took the helm of the long-dominant Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). He has since lost his majority in both houses of parliament.

Public broadcaster NHK said Ishiba made the decision to avoid a split in the party, while the Asahi Shimbun daily said he was unable to withstand the mounting calls for his resignation.

The farm minister and a former prime minister reportedly met with Ishiba on Saturday night to urge him to resign voluntarily.

Last week, four senior LDP officials including the party's number two Hiroshi Moriyama offered to resign.

Opponents of Ishiba had been calling on him to step down to take responsibility for the election results, following the upper chamber vote in July.

LDP lawmakers and regional officials across Japan who want a new leadership election will submit a request on Monday.

The leadership race will be held if the required majority is reached.