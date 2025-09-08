19 killed as Nepal police fire on youth protesting social media ban; Home Minister resigns
Violent protests by youths against Nepal’s ban on social media sites left at least 19 people dead and over 300 others injured on Monday, news agency PTI reported.
The turmoil prompted Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak of the Nepali Congress, a partner in Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s coalition government, to step down. Party sources told PTI that Lekhak resigned on moral grounds, taking responsibility for the deteriorating law and order situation.
As the crisis deepened, the Nepali Army was deployed in Kathmandu, with soldiers taking control of roads around the parliament complex in New Baneshwor, military officials said.
Nepal Police spokesperson Binod Ghimire said 17 people were killed in clashes in various parts of Kathmandu during the rally, and two protesters died in Sunsari district of eastern Nepal in police firing.
Citing hospital officials, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported that eight people died at the National Trauma Centre, three at Everest Hospital, three at Civil Hospital, two at Kathmandu Medical College, and one at Tribhuvan Teaching Hospital.
Citing the Ministry of Health, the paper said that hospitals across the country are treating at least 347 injured protesters - Civil Hospital 100, Trauma Centre 59, Everest 102, KMC 37, Bir Hospital six, Patan Hospital four, Tribhuvan Teaching 18, Norvic three, BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences two, Gandaki Medical College one, Birat Medical College four, and Damak Hospital seven.
The Himalayan Times newspaper said that hospitals, including Civil Hospital and Trauma Centre, are struggling to accommodate patients and have begun referring them to other facilities, reported PTI.
Thousands of youths, including school students, under the banner of 'Gen Z', clashed with the riot police in front of the Parliament building in Kathmandu.
The protests turned violent when some agitators entered the Parliament complex, prompting police to resort to baton charges, tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd, PTI reported citing eyewitnesses.
The government on Thursday banned 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, X, Instagram and YouTube, after they failed to register with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology within the stipulated deadline.
While officials maintained the move was aimed at bringing the platforms under regulation, many citizens view it as a threat to free speech and a step toward censorship.
Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Sunday defended the ban, saying his government would “always oppose anomalies and arrogance, and would never accept any act that undermines the nation.” He stressed that the ruling party was not against social media itself but opposed companies “doing business in Nepal, making money, and yet not complying with the law.”
Responding to criticism, Oli dismissed protesters and dissenting voices as “puppets who only oppose for the sake of opposing.” Meanwhile, dozens of journalists staged a demonstration at Maitighar Mandala in central Kathmandu, denouncing the government’s move to block the 26 platforms.
The affected companies were given seven days to register in Nepal, establish a point of contact and designate a resident grievance handling officer and compliance officer. Those which failed to register have been blocked since last week.
The decision came after a Supreme Court order in September last year.
TikTok, Viber and three other platforms have registered and operate without interruption.
The ban move by the authorities came as the government sent a bill for a debate in Parliament that wants to ensure that social platforms are “properly managed, responsible and accountable.”
Nepal has restricted access to popular online platforms in the past.
The government blocked access to the Telegram messaging app in July, citing a rise in online fraud and money laundering.
It lifted a nine-month ban on TikTok in August last year after the platform agreed to comply with Nepali regulations.
The Kathmandu District Administration issued a prohibitory order from 12:30 pm to 10:00 pm in areas surrounding the Parliament building to curb the unrest.
"No movement of people, demonstration, meeting, gathering or sit-in will be allowed in the restricted zone," Chief District Officer Chhabi Lal Rijal said in a notice.
The local administration later extended the restrictive order to various areas surrounding Rastrapati Bhawan, the Vice-President's residence and the Prime Minister's Office.
Waving national flags, young demonstrators in the capital city Kathmandu started the protest with the national anthem before unleashing chants against the social media prohibitions and corruption.
“Stop the ban on social media, stop corruption not social media,” the crowds chanted, waving the red and blue national flags.
Protesters pushed through barbed wires and forced riot police to retreat as they surrounded the Parliament building. Police fired tear gas and water cannon but were outnumbered and sought safety inside the Parliament complex.
"Tear gas and water cannons were used after the protestors breached into the restricted area," police spokesman Shekhar Khanal told AFP. "Many on both sides are injured."
Popular platforms such as Instagram have millions of users in Nepal who rely on them for entertainment, news and business.
"We were triggered by the social media ban but that is not the only reason we are gathered here," said student Yujan Rajbhandari, 24.
"We are protesting against corruption that has been institutionalised in Nepal," he said.
Similar protests have been organised in other cities as well.
Another student, Ikshama Tumrok, 20, said she was protesting against the "authoritarian attitude" of the government.
"We want to see change. Others have endured this, but it has to end with our generation," she told AFP.
Since the ban, videos contrasting the struggles of ordinary Nepalis with the children of politicians flaunting luxury goods and expensive vacations have gone viral on TikTok, which is still operating.
"There have been movements abroad against corruption and they (the government) are afraid that might happen here as well," said protester Bhumika Bharati.
Separately, the Computer Association of Nepal (CAN) warned in a statement that abruptly shutting down key platforms like Facebook, X and YouTube could severely affect education, business, communication and the everyday lives of citizens.
CAN president Sunaina Ghimire cautioned that the move risked pushing Nepal backward in the digital sphere, stressing that the government should hold wider consultations with stakeholders to find practical solutions.
Meanwhile, a group of youngsters running an online campaign called “Nepo Kid” also joined the protests. The trend, which has gone viral in recent days, accuses the children of politicians and other influential figures of “enjoying privileges with money earned from corruption.”
The United Nations has demanded a swift and transparent investigation into the violence in Nepal, AFP reported.
"We are shocked by the killings and injury of protesters in Nepal today and urge a prompt and transparent investigation," UN rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement, adding that the office had received “deeply worrying allegations of unnecessary or disproportionate use of force by security forces.”
Amnesty International also urged an inquiry, saying that live ammunition had been used against protesters.
(With inputs from AP, AFP, PTI)