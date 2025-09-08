19 killed as Nepal police fire on youth protesting social media ban; Home Minister resigns

Violent protests by youths against Nepal’s ban on social media sites left at least 19 people dead and over 300 others injured on Monday, news agency PTI reported.

The turmoil prompted Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak of the Nepali Congress, a partner in Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s coalition government, to step down. Party sources told PTI that Lekhak resigned on moral grounds, taking responsibility for the deteriorating law and order situation.

As the crisis deepened, the Nepali Army was deployed in Kathmandu, with soldiers taking control of roads around the parliament complex in New Baneshwor, military officials said.

Nepal Police spokesperson Binod Ghimire said 17 people were killed in clashes in various parts of Kathmandu during the rally, and two protesters died in Sunsari district of eastern Nepal in police firing.

Citing hospital officials, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported that eight people died at the National Trauma Centre, three at Everest Hospital, three at Civil Hospital, two at Kathmandu Medical College, and one at Tribhuvan Teaching Hospital.

Citing the Ministry of Health, the paper said that hospitals across the country are treating at least 347 injured protesters - Civil Hospital 100, Trauma Centre 59, Everest 102, KMC 37, Bir Hospital six, Patan Hospital four, Tribhuvan Teaching 18, Norvic three, BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences two, Gandaki Medical College one, Birat Medical College four, and Damak Hospital seven.

The Himalayan Times newspaper said that hospitals, including Civil Hospital and Trauma Centre, are struggling to accommodate patients and have begun referring them to other facilities, reported PTI.

Thousands of youths, including school students, under the banner of 'Gen Z', clashed with the riot police in front of the Parliament building in Kathmandu.

The protests turned violent when some agitators entered the Parliament complex, prompting police to resort to baton charges, tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd, PTI reported citing eyewitnesses.

The government on Thursday banned 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, X, Instagram and YouTube, after they failed to register with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology within the stipulated deadline.

While officials maintained the move was aimed at bringing the platforms under regulation, many citizens view it as a threat to free speech and a step toward censorship.

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Sunday defended the ban, saying his government would “always oppose anomalies and arrogance, and would never accept any act that undermines the nation.” He stressed that the ruling party was not against social media itself but opposed companies “doing business in Nepal, making money, and yet not complying with the law.”

Responding to criticism, Oli dismissed protesters and dissenting voices as “puppets who only oppose for the sake of opposing.” Meanwhile, dozens of journalists staged a demonstration at Maitighar Mandala in central Kathmandu, denouncing the government’s move to block the 26 platforms.