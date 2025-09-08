At least 16 killed, several injured as police open fire at Nepal youths protesting social media ban; Army deployed

At least 16 people were killed and several injured on Monday as Nepal police opened fire on protesters demonstrating against a government ban on social media sites in Kathmandu.

"Sixteen people have sadly died," Shekhar Khanal, spokesman for the Kathmandu valley police, told AFP. "About 100 are under treatment, including police."

The Army has been deployed to control the situation, military officials said.

Six people died at the Bir Hospital in Kathmandu, the Kantipur newspaper said, quoting doctors. Two died at the Civil Hospital and two more at the KMC hospital, according to doctors there who spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to comment.

The wounded were being treated at half a dozen hospitals in Kathmandu.

Ranjana Nepal, information officer at the nearby Civil Hospital, said their emergency ward was packed with those injured, reported AFP.

Thousands of youths, including school students, under the banner of 'Gen Z', clashed with the riot police in front of the Parliament building in Kathmandu.

The protests turned violent when some agitators entered the Parliament complex, prompting police to resort to baton charges, tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd, PTI reported citing eyewitnesses.

Several social media sites -- including Facebook, YouTube and X -- have been inaccessible in Nepal since Friday after the government blocked 26 unregistered platforms, leaving users angry and confused.

The Kathmandu District Administration issued a prohibitory order from 12:30 pm to 10:00 pm in areas surrounding the Parliament building to curb the unrest.

"No movement of people, demonstration, meeting, gathering or sit-in will be allowed in the restricted zone," Chief District Officer Chhabi Lal Rijal said in a notice.

The local administration later extended the restrictive order to various areas surrounding Rastrapati Bhawan, the Vice-President's residence and the Prime Minister's Office.