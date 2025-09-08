China 'elephant in the room' at fraught Pacific Islands summit

WELLINGTON: Pacific Islands leaders are meeting in the Solomons this week for an influential summit clouded by differences over China's mounting influence in the region that risks scuppering regional cooperation.

Alongside its 18 member states, including key players Australia and New Zealand, gatherings of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) are typically attended by dozens more countries as observers or dialogue partners.

But this year's host, close China ally the Solomon Islands, has barred most of those partners from attending -- sparking accusations that Honiara was working on Beijing's behest to exclude long-time participant Taiwan.

The move prompted condemnation from fellow Pacific Island nations, of which three -- Marshall Islands, Palau, Tuvalu -- still recognise Taipei.