Pakistan evacuates 25,000 people from eastern city as rivers threaten flooding

JALALPUR PIRWALA, Pakistan: Rescuers backed by troops evacuated more than 25,000 people from a city in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province overnight as rising rivers threatened to flood the region, officials said Monday.

The emergency rescue operation in Jalalpur Pirwala began late Sunday and continued through the night, said Irfan Ali Kathia, director-general of the Punjab Disaster Management Authority. By Monday morning, about 25,000 residents from high-risk neighborhoods had been moved to safer areas.

The latest evacuations from Jalalpur Pirwala came two days after a rescue boat capsized in floodwaters on the city’s outskirts, killing five people. Fifteen others were rescued after the boat overturned Saturday, local officials said.

Ghulam Shabir, a 50-year-old construction worker, said that he moved to higher ground near the city after floodwater entered his village, inundating homes and farmland. He appealed to the government to expedite rescue work as many people were still stranded in flooded villages.

The government has deployed hundreds of boats, and thousands of rescuers and volunteers for evacuations in flood-hit districts.