Shooting attack at Jerusalem bus stop kills 5

JERUSALEM: Attackers opened fire at a bus stop at a busy intersection in north Jerusalem on Monday, killing five people and injuring another 12 people, according to Israeli police and emergency rescue services.

Police said the attackers shot people waiting at a bus stop, while Israeli media reported the attackers also boarded a crowded bus and opened fire inside.

A security officer and a civilian who were at the scene shot and killed the attackers, police said.

The shooting took place at a major intersection at the northern entrance to Jerusalem, on a road that leads to Jewish settlements located in east Jerusalem.