Strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Jerusalem: Modi reiterates India’s zero-tolerance stance

Israeli emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA) had earlier reported 15 people wounded in the late morning attack at the Ramot Junction in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, with seven in serious condition. Police said the two gunmen were also killed.

Four of the dead were ultra-Orthodox Israeli men, according to local media.

At the scene of the attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "Let it be clear: these murders strengthen our determination to fight terrorism."

"We are now engaged in pursuit and are cordoning off the villages from which the murderers came. We will apprehend whoever aided and dispatched them, and we will take even stronger steps."

The Israeli army said troops were "encircling several areas on the outskirts of Ramallah" in the Israeli-occupied West Bank in response to the attack.

Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has been at war with Israel in the Gaza Strip for nearly two years, praised the attack, saying it was carried out by two Palestinian militants.

"We affirm that this operation is a natural response to the crimes of the occupation and the genocide it is waging against our people," Hamas said in a statement.