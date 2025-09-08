Trump issues 'last warning' to Hamas over hostages

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Sunday he was issuing a "last warning" to Hamas, saying the Palestinian militant group must accept a deal to release hostages in Gaza.

"The Israelis have accepted my terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning," Trump said on social media, without elaborating further.

In a statement released shortly after, Hamas said it was ready to "immediately sit at the negotiating table" following what it described as "some ideas from the American side aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement."

US news outlet Axios reported that White House envoy Steve Witkoff sent a new proposal for a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal to Hamas last week.

The White House has not released any details about the proposal but late Sunday Trump said "you'll be hearing about it pretty soon," as he portrayed the negotiations in a positive light.

"We had some very good discussions. Good things could happen," he told reporters. "I think we're going to have a deal on Gaza very soon."