US court upholds $83 million sex assault defamation order against Trump

NEW YORK: A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a civil jury's finding that President Donald Trump must pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll for his repeated social media attacks and public statements against the longtime advice columnist after she accused him of sexual assault.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Trump's appeal of the defamation award, calling the jury's damages awards "fair and reasonable.”

A three-judge panel, citing hundreds of death threats Carroll faced, said the case record supported the trial judge's "determination that ‘the degree of reprehensibility’ of Mr. Trump’s conduct was remarkably high, perhaps unprecedented.”

Trump had argued the damages were unreasonably excessive, particularly a $65 million punitive damage award, and pushed for a new trial after the Supreme Court expanded presidential immunity.

But the appeals court roundly rejected those arguments, writing that Trump’s “extraordinary and unprecedented” broadsides against Carroll, 81, justified the steep award, given “the unique and egregious facts of this case.”

Lawyers for Trump responded through a spokesperson to a request for comment by calling for “an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system and a swift dismissal of all of the Witch Hunts, including the Democrat-funded travesty of the Carroll Hoaxes.” The case is likely headed to the Supreme Court.

In its ruling, the 2nd Circuit said there is “ample evidence” that Trump was recklessly indifferent to Carroll’s health and safety after “castigating Ms. Carroll as a politically and financially motivated liar" and “insinuating that she was too unattractive for him to have sexually assaulted” and would “pay dearly” for speaking out.