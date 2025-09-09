Macron appoints Defence Minister Lecornu as France's latest prime minister

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday named defence minister Sebastien Lecornu as the new prime minister to replace Francois Bayrou and resolve a deepening political crisis as protests loom in the next days.

Macron has told Lecornu "to consult the political forces represented in parliament with a view to adopting a budget for the nation and making the agreements essential for the decisions of the coming months," the Elysee announced.

Bayrou, who survived just nine months in office, submitted his resignation to Macron earlier on Tuesday after France's parliament ousted the government.

On Monday, Bayrou suffered a crushing loss in a confidence vote he had himself called, plunging France into fresh uncertainty and leaving Macron with the task of finding the seventh premier of his mandate.

The French president has in the past been notoriously slow in "casting" a new prime minister. But this time he has taken less than a day given the risk of financial and political instability.

"Emmanuel Macron is now in the front line to find a solution to the political crisis," said the Liberation daily.

France's borrowing costs, a measure of investor confidence, on Tuesday surged slightly higher than those for Italy, long one of Europe's debt laggards.