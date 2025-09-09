Nepal protests: Now, agriculture minister Ramnath Adhikari resigns

Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development Ramnath Adhikari has resigned from his post on Tuesday, citing the government’s authoritarian response during Monday’s Gen Z protests, reports said.

Adhikari, a Nepali Congress (NC) leader aligned with Dr Shekhar Koirala faction, confirmed that he stepped down after Dr Koirala, currently on a visit to China, directed ministers from his faction to quit the government. “I have already made up my mind. The curfew has prevented me from reaching the ministry, but I am prepared to resign,” Adhikari said, according to a report.

In his resignation letter, Nepali Congress lawmaker Adhikari said that instead of recognising citizens’ natural right to question democracy and stage peaceful protests, the state responded with widespread suppression, killings, and use of force, moving the country towards authoritarianism rather than democracy, The Kathmandu Post reported.